JANESVILLE

KANDU Industries' 5K Run/Walk/Roll will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.

The race is timed, and awards will be presented to the top finishers. A hydration station will be located at the halfway point to give noncompeting runners the option to turn around.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $25, which includes a T-shirt. The cost is $80 for families of four and $10 for each additional family member.

To register online, visit kanduindustries.com/kandu-5k. To guarantee shirt size, runners should sign up before Oct. 7.

Dr. Pat and Terri Sitorius are sponsoring the event. To learn about becoming a T-shirt sponsor, email tyoung@kanduindustries.com.