JANESVILLE

Registration is open for Fast Feet for Families, an annual run/walk that raises money for the Rock County Foster Care program.

The timed 5K run or 2-mile walk costs $25 per person with a T-shirt or $15 person without the shirt, according to a news release. A free half-mile kids run also will be held.

Advance registration is open until June 24. Participants can register the day of the race for $30 per person.

The run/walk kicks off at 9 a.m. July 13 at the Rock County Health Care Center, 3530 N. County F, Janesville.

Racers and walkers can register online at runsignup.com. For more information, visit fastfeetforfamilies.webnode.com or email jennifer.wilson@co.rock.wi.us.

To donate or sponsor the race, contact Christine Darr at 608-757-5167 or christine.darr@co.rock.wi.us.