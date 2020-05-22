JANESVILLE
The Rock County Register of Deeds Office will open Tuesday with restrictions, according to a press release from the office.
Counters for vital records and real estate copies are limited to two customers at a time, which may result in wait times to customers. Appointments are needed to search for real estate documents or genealogy, and patrons must wear masks, according to the release.
Residents are encouraged to order records by mail or online when possible because of limited space in the office and for public safety.
The office is located at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
Not all departments at the courthouse are open. Residents should call ahead before visiting other departments.