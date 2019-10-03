SHOPIERE

Regal's Durst division in Shopiere will close early next year under a company restructuring, costing 75 people their jobs, a company official confirmed Thursday.

"Regal's Power Transmission Solutions (PTS) segment is in the process of restructuring its business to proactively position it for long-term success," Robert Cherry, vice president of business development and investor relations, wrote in an email to the Beloit Daily News.

"Following an extensive review, and given its overall capacity, PTS has decided to close its Clinton, Wisconsin, facility. The work will be transferred to other existing PTS plants where the core competencies needed for the products already exist."

Regal expects the transfer of work to be completed "by the end of the first quarter of 2020," Cherry wrote.

"We are committed to working closely with our associates and customers throughout this process to minimize disruption or personal impact and to ensure a successful transition," he wrote.

Regal's Durst division manufactures gear drives and transmissions for vehicles used in the forestry, mining, construction and agriculture industries, according to its website.

The Shopiere plant employs 75 people.

The Durst Power Transmission Division was born in Shopiere in the early 1930s, the brainchild of entrepreneur and inventor Walter Durst, a poultry farmer who lost his farm during the Great Depression, according to Daily News archives.

Durst started a small machine shop in a vacated chicken house. In 1934, he built a foundry to complement the machine shop, and the business became known as Durst Foundry and Machine Works.

In 1966, Durst sold the business and equipment to the Beloit Tool Co. A few years later, Durst's company was formally made a part of Beloit Tool, which evolved into Regal Beloit Corp. and now is known simply as Regal.

Besides designing and building machines, Durst also participated in the annual Rock River Thresheree, where he gave visitors rides on the steam-powered train he built at his shop.

He also was a mainstay in area civic parades and often drove his classic Stanley Steamer car.

Durst died in 1993.