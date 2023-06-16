This image was included in charging documents from the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., accusing Janesville resident Michael Fitzgerald of participating in the Jan. 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say this is Fitzgerald after entering the U.S. Capitol that day.
This image was included in charging documents from the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., accusing Janesville resident Michael Fitzgerald of participating in the Jan. 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Fitzgerald is the man in the red hat holding a cellphone and trying to push past a line of Capitol Police officers.
JANESVILLE -– Mike Fitzgerald is a veteran, father, husband and a Janesville resident who’s currently dealing with stage four cancer. He’s also dealing with the consequences of taking part in what some have called an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Fitzgerald has since been charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. He was arrested on April 7, 2021, arraigned on May 7, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.