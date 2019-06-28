JANESVILLE

On the current road repair schedule of 12 miles per year, all of Janesville’s streets will be redone in 28 years.

On the current schedule of costs, it will cost an estimated $9 million to pay for those miles and the accompanying curb/gutter work in 2024. That is almost twice as much as it cost in 2016.

The long repair time frame and rising costs create challenges for the city that officials discussed Thursday during a city council strategic planning session at City Hall.

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag and Finance Director Max Gagin used phrases no municipal government official wants to use. These included “go to referendum,” “reduce services,” “increase the wheel tax” and “special assessments.”

The discussion also introduced an innovative possibility for covering road repair and replacement costs used elsewhere in the state.

Freitag told council members that increasing costs meant they would have to pick one of three options:

Increase the amount the city borrows to stick to the 12-miles-a-year target.

Draw revenue from other sources to stick to the 12-miles-a-year target.

Maintain the same budgeted amount and reduce the mileage rehabbed each year.

Gagin and City Engineer Mike Payne said each option came with special challenges.

To begin with, the state Department of Transportation development manual states that the expected life span for new asphalt is 18 years and that the life for a rehabbed road is about 12, Payne noted. Under either number, Janesville’s 28-year cycle for road repairs means streets must go beyond their effective life span, but that timetable is what the City Council decided it could afford.

Council policies also limit borrowing to 2.5% of equalized value. In 2024, it is estimated that road work would take up so much of the allowed borrowing that capital purchases and any other improvements would have to be reduced, Gagin said.

Options for increasing revenue from other sources include:

Taking money from the general fund balance. Gagin referred to that account as a “rainy-day fund,” and it would be a one-time source of income. Council policy also restricts how much general fund money could be used.

Going to referendum. The last time the city went to referendum for road work was 2014. It failed, with 62% voting “no.” A referendum would also mean the city could lose $1.52 million in state shared revenue. As a result, the city would have to ask for money for the roads and the money it would lose in revenue, Freitag explained.

Increasing the wheel tax. The city established a $10 wheel tax in 2011. In 2015, that amount was increased to $20 to help fund road work.

Assessing adjoining property owners for a portion of street improvements. The city used to assess for a portion of curb and gutter replacement but stopped the practice in 2010.

Shifting a portion of curb and gutter replacement costs to the stormwater utility’s budget.

Another option would be to create a new transportation utility, Gagin said. The village of Weston and the city of Neenah have created such utilities to help them pay for roads, Gagin said. Like other utilities, fees would be based on usage or “stormwater equivalent runoff units.”

A “runoff unit” refers to the amount of paved surface around a home or business. Most homes in Janesville are one runoff unit, though some smaller lots might be less than a full runoff unit.

Property owners in the utility would be charged $1.81 per runoff unit per $100,000 of road repairs. For example, if the city wanted to spend $500,000, it would cost each property owner in the transportation utility $9.80 per runoff unit. Utility collections wouldn’t cover the full cost of road work, but it would reduce how much the city has to borrow.

Council member Doug Marklein said he was opposed to assessing property owners for work and predicted failure for any referendum. He also thought doing any less than 12 miles of road work each year could be dangerous.

Freitag asked council members to consider the options and bring their preferences to a planning meeting Aug. 1.