EVANSVILLE

There was little fanfare on the last day for former Police Chief Scott McElroy at the Evansville Police Department.

That is exactly what McElroy wanted, he said.

McElroy said for months he wanted his retirement to be quiet, meaning no big public party or rounds of press interviews, said Lt. Patrick Reese.

The man who spent 21 years as the city's chief is ready to slip into retirement and enjoy tinkering on his farm and spending time with family. His last day on the job was Thursday, McElroy said.

Reese is serving as interim chief. McElroy will be nearby and able to help with the transition as needed, Reese said.

The process for finding a new chief has yet to be determined, said Ian Rigg, city administrator.

Rigg will meet with the police commission next week to start the process, which he hopes will take no longer than four months, he said.

The commission could choose to hire a consultant to lead the search or take on the process internally, potentially with a subcommittee, Rigg said.

"(I want to give) a big thank you to Scott for many years of service," Rigg said. "I think we have a good group in the department to keep things moving along while we go through the process."

The pinnacle of McElroy's career in law enforcement, which spanned more than 30 years, was getting the police department accredited for the first time in 2014, McElroy said.

The longtime chief won't miss the worry of getting a phone call in the middle of the night saying one of his officers was killed or injured, McElroy said.

"It's always a concern, it never goes away. I won't miss that," McElroy said.

McElroy left the department in the hands of people he trusts, including a few people—whom he did not name—he hopes to see apply for the chief position.

It will take a while to adjust to retired life, McElroy said.

Typically after thunderstorms, such as the ones seen last weekend, McElory would drive into town to assess damage or search for any down power lines, he said.

But as the rain came down Sunday, McElroy felt a weird sense of relief as he realized he didn't have to do that anymore, he said

"It hasn't dawned on me yet, but it will," McElroy said.