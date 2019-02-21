MILTON
The family of Dorothy Reddy will hold a benefit next month to place a memorial bench in her honor outside Consolidated Elementary in Milton, according to a release.
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Countryview Bar, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton. It will include a raffle and silent auction, according to the release.
Cyndi Meyer and Rainbow Bridge will perform.
Reddy started her 44-year teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse and spent many of those years in the Milton School District. The Gazette profiled her last year after she died Aug. 30 at the age of 96.
