JANESVILLE

Much of the stuff under the Christmas tree was great for dazzling the eye and pumping up the merry making.

But now it’s over.

The pretty papers, plastic packaging and all that cardboard are now waste. Most of it will end up in one of those two carts—recycling or trash.

Kamron Nash, operations superintendent for the city of Janesville, answered these questions about holiday trash.

One caution: Some of these ideas are good for all recycling, but some are specific to Janesville residents.

Q: Does the solid waste stream get bigger this time of year?

A: “Oh, absolutely.”

Q: Is gift wrap recyclable?

A: Yes, if it’s actually paper. If it’s not paper, throw it in the trash. Also trash the tape and ribbons and bows.

Nash noted that wrapping paper made of recycled paper is available, and buying it supports the recycling cycle. Good tip for next Christmas.

Q: I get a lot of junk mail …

A: If it’s paper, it’s recyclable.

Q: Let’s talk cardboard.

A: "There’s a lot more cardboard boxes, especially with Amazon and all the deliveries going on right now."

Dan Jongetjes of John’s Disposal in Whitewater, which handles Janesville recycling, said a big problem is people with new appliances leaving the Styrofoam and plastic wrap inside the box, which causes problems when paper mills try to process it.

Jongetjes said the volume of cardboard has become “unreal” because of online shopping.

Nash asks residents to break down cardboard so it doesn’t get stuck in the handling equipment. That also allows trucks to carry more material.

Don’t put appliance-sized boxes at the curb. They won’t fit into a truck’s hopper opening.

Don’t recycle cardboard contaminated with food. There is no resale market for cardboard with all that oily, gooey stuff stuck to it.

A: What about food in glass or plastic containers?

Q: Food that stays in those containers can rot and stain the product, making it less desirable for resale.

Containers don’t need to be sparkly clean, but rinse them well. Don’t leave ketchup and mustard inside those containers, for example. Often, all it takes is to fill that salsa bottle and give it a good shake.

A bottle of pop or beer, on the other hand, doesn’t really need to be rinsed, Nash said.

Speaking of bottles, glass is not the best choice because if it breaks, the broken glass ends up in the landfill.

When possible, choose aluminum.

Many glass products are not recyclable, including drinking glasses, various kinds of cookware and lightbulbs.

Q: What about plastics?

A: Bubble wrap and plastic bags should never be thrown into the recycling bin. They get wrapped and twisted in the sorting equipment, causing headaches for recyclers.

Some stores accept clean bags for recycling, however.

Q: And hard plastics, including those that often are part of toy packaging?

A: Any hard plastics in categories 1 through 7 are recyclable. An internet search will pop up numerous articles and illustrations showing what those plastics look like.

Q: Getting new stuff often means getting rid of old stuff. Can I put old stuff made of metal in the recycling?

A: “I call that wish recycling because they want it to be recycled, but it really isn’t.”

See the city website for tips on this and other recycling questions.

Many private recyclers will accept appliances. They may charge a fee. The city accepts appliances in a drop-off area at the landfill. A $10 fee is charged for many appliances. Ask the attendant for directions.

Q: What about an old computer keyboard or game player and other electronics?

A: “It’s actually prohibited by state law, not that people don’t try to do that, but we ask that you don’t because it’s not good in the landfill.”

Electronics can contain toxic materials, including heavy metals.

Some stores accept old electronics for recycling, and some recycling companies will recycle electronics for a fee.

Q: I have so much recyclable stuff. Can I drop it off at the landfull?

A: Yes, if you are a city resident. This not a service for businesses.