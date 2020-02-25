JANESVILLE
A spark ignited some fuel as workers were tearing apart a vehicle at Stateline Recycling on Tuesday morning, which led to a fire in a pile of recyclables, the Janesville Fire Department reported.
Firefighters were called to the business at 322 S. Crosby Ave. at 8:42 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a noise that shook her house, said Capt. John McManus. McManus could not confirm an explosion.
No damage or injuries were reported.
The town of Beloit sent a water-tank truck, known as a tender, to assist Janesville.
Workers had been using an excavator with claw-like attachments to break up the vehicle when the fire broke out and spread to a pile of mixed metal and plastic recyclables. firefighters were able to protect the excavator from the fire, McManus said.
The excavator later helped pull the pile of recyclables apart so firefighters could get to the fire, McManus said.