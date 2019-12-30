Rock County residents who plan to ring in the new year by scoring a little recreational marijuana in Illinois might have to hunt around the Land of Lincoln to find the psychoactive plant.

At least for the time being.

A law change will make cannabis—flowers, edibles, oils, tinctures and other products—legal for recreational sale and use in Illinois starting Jan. 1.

Near the Wisconsin/Illinois state line, two medical cannabis dispensaries in Rockford, Illinois, have said they plan to start selling recreational cannabis products to walk-in customers this year. But there’s some indication that at least one of the Rockford dispensaries might not jump into recreational sales the moment the calendar rolls over to 2020.

The Gazette reached out to a handful of medical cannabis dispensaries in northern Illinois. Some of them—and in some cases the marijuana-growing labs that own and operate the dispensaries—were guarded about discussing recreational pot sales. Others did not respond to repeated inquiries.

Mapleglen Care Center is one dispensary on Rockford’s south side that’s already licensed to sell recreational marijuana and plans to do so in 2020.

A dispensary owner did not respond to inquiries. But a staff member who declined to be named told The Gazette that the dispensary might wait several days or weeks after Jan. 1 before it goes live with recreational pot sales.

“We’re just kind of pushing the start date back,” the employee said. “It’s not a specific set date. It’s going to be probably later in January.”

The staffer deferred further comment to the dispensary’s owner, who was not immediately available.

“Nobody has to go (live) January 1. It’s kind of when dispensaries are ready. I think each dispensary is going to be ready at a little bit different time,” the employee said. “There’s a just bunch of different stuff that each dispensary has to take into account.”

Among the “stuff” dispensaries might contend with: supply.

A Chicago Tribune report estimated that the medical cannabis market, which has operated in Illinois since 2015, has about 55,000 clients. Analysts expect that in 2020, when recreational use becomes legal, the state could see demand from as many as 1 million Illinois customers.

Currently, only a handful of Illinois growers are licensed to grow marijuana for medical or recreational use. In the six months since the state set the law change in motion, new and existing growers have been navigating a licensing process, but scaling up production will take time.

The Tribune reported that because Illinois dispensaries are allowed to sell only pot products produced in Illinois, a sudden rise in demand could strain suppliers early in 2020. It could take several months of growing pains before increased production begins to balance out with demand.

That could mean spotty availability—and possibly higher prices—for casual pot buyers.

Meanwhile, licensed medical dispensaries that are approved for recreational sales must prioritize medical clients with prescription cards over recreational customers.

Under the law, dispensaries could face a $10,000 fine for giving medical customers short shrift because of recreational sales.

In response, some dispensaries might try to gauge immediate demand or hold off on recreational sales in the early days of 2020, until the initial wave of demand from state and regional customers eases.

Timothy Durkee, a Rockford alderman who represents the ward where medical marijuana dispensary MedMar is located, said he has not heard “word boo” from MedMar on whether it will launch recreational sales Jan. 1.

Durkee said it wouldn’t surprise him if both MedMar and Mapleglen initially held off on recreational sales while they waited out a new year’s crush of buyers.

“I would think the fear would be that patients who need marijuana medically, they could get displaced by the weed tourists,” Durkee said. “I think supply is going to be way outpaced by demand. I think that’ll be the struggle initially. These guys are not going to throw money into it and scale up until they have an idea of what’s going on. They’ll scale up over time.”

MedMar is owned and operated by Chicago-based medical marijuana producer Cresco Labs. The dispensary has said it plans to jump into recreational sales in 2020. Recently, MedMar rebranded itself as Sunnyside Dispensary.

The company also plans to open a second dispensary in South Beloit, about a half-mile south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line and about a 20-minute drive from Janesville.

MedMar employees deferred comment on recreational sales to Cresco Labs, which could not be reached for comment.

Here’s what to knowWhen marijuana dispensaries open their doors for recreational sales in Illinois on Jan. 1, customers will walk into a shopping experience more akin to a Walgreens or Apple store than a stereotypical pot shop with glowing posters, beaded curtains and an incense haze.

Wisconsin residents might have to travel to find recreational marijuana early in 2020. Still, here’s what you need to know before you head to an Illinois dispensary:

Q: Where can I buy marijuana?

A: So far, 32 operating medical marijuana stores around the state have received approval to sell recreational weed.

The state is approving applications from existing dispensaries on a rolling basis, but municipalities have the right to approve or deny recreational sales, regardless of state law. Illinois has yet to start awarding licenses to stores that weren’t already selling medical marijuana.

Q: What can I buy?

A: The marijuana flower—the buds that can be smoked—typically is the most popular item, partially because it’s familiar and people know how to use it. There are also edible chocolates, cookies and gummies, cannabis-infused patches and ointments, plus concentrates and tinctures that can be dropped under the tongue.

Q: Do I need to bring my state ID or driver’s license?

A: Yes. Only people ages 21 and older are allowed to buy marijuana. Customers will be required to show their IDs before entering a store.

Q: How much can I buy if I’m coming from out of state?

A: Visitors, or those with out-of-state IDs, may possess up to 15 grams of marijuana.

It must be kept in a sealed container and inaccessible while driving. Remember, it’s illegal to take marijuana across state lines, so it must be consumed before leaving Illinois. Don’t consume it in your car. Using weed in a car or plane, and operating machinery or vehicles while high, is illegal.

Q: How do I pay for it?

A: Most dispensaries accept only cash. Marijuana is still federally illegal, which means most banks don’t work with companies in the industry. The same goes for credit card companies and payment processors. Many dispensaries have on-site ATMs, and some have payment systems that accept debit or ATM cards.

Marijuana prices can vary, depending on the product and its potency.

With medical marijuana sales, the average transaction at Mission South Shore dispensary in the South Chicago neighborhood is about $80, said General Manager Rick Armstrong. Other Chicago dispensaries charge $20 to $30 for a couple of pre-rolled, ready-to-smoke joints or a 10-pack of cannabis-infused gummies.

Taxes vary by product and by THC content and can range from 20% to 35%, plus state and local taxes. Municipalities also can collect up to 3% in marijuana taxes, and many have decided to do so.

Q: Can I see the weed before I buy it?

A: Usually not. Illinois retailers must keep products locked up before a sale.

Medical dispensaries typically display empty product packaging or have touch screens that customers can use to peruse products and learn about the THC content, effects and flavors of different varieties.

Q: Will I have to wait in line?

A: Probably. Most dispensaries have small waiting areas for customers after they present their IDs to security and before they go into the retail area.

Lines likely will move slowly in the early days of recreational sales, as workers take time to educate customers about available products, said Kris Krane, president and co-founder of 4Front Ventures, which owns the Mission dispensary.

Q: Can I order online?

A: Many stores will allow customers to pre-order online and pay when they pick up their orders. Customers still must show their IDs to get in the store.

Q: Can I light up as soon as I leave the store?

A: No. The law bans smoking in streets, parks and other public areas.

Q: Where is the weed grown?

A: Marijuana cannot legally be transported across state lines, so everything bought at a dispensary in Illinois is grown in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.