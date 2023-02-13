JANESVILLE —A 39-year-old Janeville woman has been charged in Rock County court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for her involvement in a shots-fired incident last week on West Milwaukee Street.
Jamie Payton was one of the two women arrested after an off-duty police officer who was in the area heard gunshots being fired in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street about 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 8.
In addition to the recklessly endangering safety charge, which is a felony, Payton was charged Monday with battery, disorderly conduct and operating a firearm while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
According to a Janesville Police Department release last week, the two women reportedly got into an argument with a bartender that became physical. Bar staff escorted the women outside.
Shortly afterward, the off-duty Janesville police officer heard shots being fired in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. According to the release, the two women ran through the parking lot and into an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
Both women were arrested and in a search of the apartment, police found a gun, THC and drug paraphernalia in an area that children had access to.
The other woman was arrested on tentative misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping. She was later released by police.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.