01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE —A 39-year-old Janeville woman has been charged in Rock County court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for her involvement in a shots-fired incident last week on West Milwaukee Street. 

PAYTON_JAMIE

Jamie Payton 

Jamie Payton was one of the two women arrested after an off-duty police officer who was in the area heard gunshots being fired in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street about 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 8. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you