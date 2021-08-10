Several Rock County communities have experienced severe weather in the past few days—from thunderstorms, heat advisories and tornado sightings. The silver lining is those scary clouds is the precipitation that’s come, helping ease drought conditions throughout the region this summer.
According to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast, Rock, Walworth and Green counties expected to see more severe thunderstorms and rainfall through Thursday.
The past few days of rain compensated for a dry spell last week, albeit in thje month of July which averaged only an inch a week.
Sarah Marquardt, senior hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the accumulation of roughly 2 inches on Aug. 8 and 9 put a dent in the area’s rain deficit.
“In terms of numbers, looking back to May 1 (when the growing season started), deficits were 6 inches before this last rainfall, and now (the deficit) is down to 4 inches,” she said.
Marquardt said if the rainfall expected produces another 1 to 2 inches, there is a chance Rock County’s drought status will be upgraded from “moderate” to “abnormally dry.” This would be an indication that crop yields—and market prices for those crops—could recover.
The window for significant rain is short, however, as forecast through Thursday calls for only a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms. The rest of the week looks to deliver more pleasant weather.
Heading into late August and September, rainfall typically tapers off. According to data kept by the NWS, average precipitation for August is 4.3 inches and 3.7 inches in September.
“It’s the time of year when the normal precipitation starts to trend down and it continues down through the year and into winter,” Marquardt said.
Since June 1, much of Rock County has seen its drought status go from severe down to moderate, so a continuation of this trend would bring a much-welcomed drop to the abnormally dry designation.
“The next two days: that’s our chance (for rain) to continue to help improve things,” Marquardt said.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.