After Jan. 2, it will be easier for people married in Wisconsin to obtain copies of their wedding licenses, according to a news release from the Rock County register of deeds office.

Those married in Wisconsin will be able to obtain copies of their marriage certificates at any register of deeds office across the state, according to the release.

Prior to the change, all pre-2015 marriage licenses had to be obtained in the county where the marriage took place.

Copies of birth and marriage certificates might be necessary to obtain federal Real IDs.

Birth certificates are available statewide. Death certificates are available statewide for deaths that happened after Sept. 1, 2013. Divorce certificates are available statewide for all divorces that happened after Jan. 1, 2016.