JANESVILLE--The RECAP garden sale will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the RECAP Garden Shed east of the Sheriff’s Office.

Various vegetables will be on sale including leeks, potatoes, pumpkins, squash, onions, beets, tomatoes and herbs, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

