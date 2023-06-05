TOWN OF TURTLE — An area homeschool robotics team has been dominating Wisconsin state competition, and for the second year in a row will compete on the international level.

Team 2x4, coached by Heather Schneider of the town of Turtle, competes in the FIRST Wisconsin Lego league. In the league, teams build and code autonomous robots that are used to complete tasks. According to its website, FIRST Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization, is meant to teach students “real world” problem solving to develop skills in business, teamwork and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you