Team 2x4 member Kelby Schneider demonstrates how they operate the team’s robot through a series of tasks during a recent practice. Team 2x4 is a FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics team from Rock County and will be representing Wisconsin at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Open, in Worcester, Massachusetts from June 9-11.
TOWN OF TURTLE — An area homeschool robotics team has been dominating Wisconsin state competition, and for the second year in a row will compete on the international level.
Team 2x4, coached by Heather Schneider of the town of Turtle, competes in the FIRST Wisconsin Lego league. In the league, teams build and code autonomous robots that are used to complete tasks. According to its website, FIRST Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization, is meant to teach students “real world” problem solving to develop skills in business, teamwork and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).