Final installments for 2019 real estate property taxes are due to the Rock County Treasurer's Office by July 31, according to a county news release.
All payments must include the resident’s tax ID number.
Preferred payment methods include:
In-person: A drop box is located inside the Rock County Courthouse next to the treasurer's office door.
By mail: Address mailed payments to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. To receive a receipt, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Online: Visit www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer and click on "Paying Property Taxes" followed by "Payment Options." Fees will apply for this service.
By phone: Call 855-912-7625 and follow the voice prompts. Fess will apply for this service.
The ACT 185 Resolution, passed by the Rock County Board, waives interest and penalties for taxpayers who are current on their 2019 taxes and who submit payment by Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information, call the treasurer's office at 608-757-5670.