JANESVILLE
Tom McGinniss puts on his boxing gloves twice a week and takes aim at Parkinson’s disease.
The Roscoe, Illinois, man drives 25 minutes to Janesville to take part in a noncontact, boxing-based fitness program.
“It is what I have to do to fight this disease,” McGinniss said.
He is one of a dedicated group that meets regularly to work out with exercises largely adapted from boxing drills.
McGinniss has taken part in the program for about three years.
“Boxing keeps me active,” he said. “I’m still not on any Parkinson’s medications yet, so it’s working for me.”
In addition to critical exercise, McGinniss gets support from other Parkinson’s clients.
“We are all out there staying active and fighting this disease,” he said. “I could roll up into a ball and say, ‘Oh, woe is me.’ But I choose to fight it every day.”
McGinniss and Janesville’s tight-knit Parkinson’s community want people to know that support is still available during the pandemic.
“We are here,” said Pat Burhans, who coordinates a Janesville Parkinson’s disease support group. “We are here not just for those with Parkinson’s but also for family members and caregivers.”
The support group drew up to 36 people at monthly meetings before the pandemic.
The last in-person meeting ended in March a year ago. Since then, attendance via Zoom has dropped by half.
Burhans, a retired registered nurse, and her husband, Jerry, joined the group shortly after their daughter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 45.
“I don’t think people realize how prevalent Parkinson’s is,” Burhans said. “It’s not just a disease of older men. Easily, half of the people in our group are women. It also affects adults of all ages.”
In addition to coordinating the support group, Burhans serves on the caregiver committee of the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association.
“Caregivers are so important to people with Parkinson’s,” she said. “They also have to take care of themselves.”
Burhans said exercise is important for anyone with Parkinson’s and praised the Rock Steady Boxing program.
Connie Udell leads the program at her Janesville studio, SOL Fitness and Personal Training. She has eight or nine people, who are socially distanced and wearing masks, per class.
“We have a small band of boxers still fighting—literally to stay healthy and functioning as best they can,” Udell said. “I know there are so many more in the community that could use this support.”
She is eager to share information about the program.
“A lot of people are unfamiliar with Rock Steady Boxing,” Udell said. “They can’t believe that people with Parkinson’s are doing something so strenuous as boxing.”
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder that can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance and speech. The boxing program helps improve range of motion, core strength, flexibility and performance of activities of daily living, Udell explained.
A personal trainer, Udell first became acquainted with Parkinson’s disease when her mother, Georgia Honeysett, was diagnosed with it. Georgia encouraged her daughter to take special training to help people with Parkinson’s through exercise.
“Since that time, these people have become my family/community,” Udell said. “When they are hurting, so am I.”
Eventually, Udell and retired Beloit police officer Doug Anderson became Rock Steady Boxing coaches.
Udell said her late mother is with her in spirit during every class.
“This is not about me promoting boxing as a business,” Udell said. “This is about me promoting people who have Parkinson’s. We are proud of the boxers when they come in. They know that everyone in the class knows what they are going through. They know that staying with it can make a difference in their lives.”
During the pandemic, Udell said some people are “holed up and not connecting.”
“We want people to realize that we are there for them,” Udell said.
Udell offers exercise routines on Zoom and home visits for people who do not want to be in a group setting.
“I’m there to help people,” she said. “I understand what they are going through because of my experience with my mother. They know that I understand what it is like.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.