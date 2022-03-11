Rashkin to speak at Rally to Support Ukraine event Gazette staff Mar 11, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKHORNRock County Board member Yuri Rashkin will be a guest speaker at the Rally to Support Ukraine event on Sunday, March 20, at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St.Organized by the Democratic Party of Walworth County, Rashkin will speak while the organization collects donations. Funds raised will be donated to UNICEF to aid relief efforts in Ukraine.For more information, call the Walworth County Democratic Party office at 262-427-1250. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Janesville trucking terminal plan gets nod despite traffic concerns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022