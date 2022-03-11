ELKHORN

Rock County Board member Yuri Rashkin will be a guest speaker at the Rally to Support Ukraine event on Sunday, March 20, at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St.

Organized by the Democratic Party of Walworth County, Rashkin will speak while the organization collects donations. Funds raised will be donated to UNICEF to aid relief efforts in Ukraine.

For more information, call the Walworth County Democratic Party office at 262-427-1250.

