Raffle tickets for the annual Mercyhealth Development Foundation Charity Ball are now on sale online and at various locations, according to a Mercyhealth news release.
Tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five and will be available at the Mercyhealth hospital gift shops in Janesville and Rockford, Illinois; the MercyCare Building in Janesville; or online at mercyhealthsystem.org/charityball.
Raffle tickets will also be sold at community events:
Nights on Festival, Aug. 18.
Milton Community Days, Aug. 26.
Janesville Farmers Market, Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.
Music at the Marv, Sept. 6.
Beloit Farmers Market, Sept. 10.
The grand prize in the raffle is $5,000 cash reward followed by a $2,500 cash reward for second place, a $1,500 gift certificate to The Diamond Center for third place, a $1,000 gift certificate to Pierce Home Furnishings for fourth place and a $500 cash reward for fifth place, according to the news release.
Raffle winners will be announced at the annual Charity Ball on Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road.
The ball begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails followed by a dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music. Raffle winners be announced at 9:30 p.m. and are not required to be present to win, according to the release.
Tickets for the ball cost $125 per person. Seating is by reservation only, according to the news release.
Proceeds from the event and raffles will support the House of Mercy homeless shelter, which provides homeless families with short-term emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and child care services, according to the release.