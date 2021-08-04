Tickets for the Mercyhealth Development Foundation Charity Ball community raffle are now on sale at various Janesville locations.
Residents can enter to win a grand prize of $5,000 in flooring donated by Carpetland USA. There will also be a $2,500 cash prize for second place, a $1,500 gift certificate to The Diamond Center for third place and a $500 cash prize for fourth.
Raffle tickets costs $5 each or $20 for five. Tickets are sold at the Mercyhealth hospital gift shops in Janesville and Rockford, the MercyCare building, all Janesville-area Blackhawk Community Credit Union locations, the Looking Glass tavern in Janesville and at the Charity Ball.
Residents must be present at the ball to win.
The ball will be heldSaturday, Sept. 18 at The Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville. Tickets to attend the ball cost $100 per person.
Proceeds from the event will support the House of Mercy Homeless Center and provide assistance with success planning, rent deposits, educational expenses, transportation, child care and other expenses.
For more information, to reserve a seat, donate items or buy raffle tickets, contact Jackie Lee at 608-741-2422 or jlee @mhemail.org or visit mercyhealth system.org/charityball.
