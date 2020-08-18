JANESVILLE
Several nonprofits are hosting a virtual social justice and current events discussion called “Radical Common Sense” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
Led by Beloit College assistant professor Ron Watson, participants will discuss “Fund Diversion, Reparations and Black Lives Matter as Courses of Transformational Social Policy.” The conversation will focus on how those ideas and understanding the Black Lives movement could pave the way for a more just and equitable society, according to a news release.
Registration is required. Participants should email rbue@hedbergpubliclibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Hosts of the event include the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County, Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Beloit NAACP branch and Hedberg Public Library.