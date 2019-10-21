JANESVILLE

Some ramp and street closures are scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 23, in connection with the Interstate expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The southbound Highway 11/Racine Street ramp to Interstate 90/39 will close from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

County O/Delavan Drive also will close from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday under the Interstate as crews pour concrete for the bridge.

Drivers must use alternate routes during the closures. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

To view a map of closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.