Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 11F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 11F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.