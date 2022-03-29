Survey Questions:
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville is a good place to live?” Agree: 76%; Disagree: 15%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 9%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville is a good place to start a family?” Agree: 75%; Disagree: 11%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 14%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville is a good place to find a job/career?” Agree: 45%; Disagree: 31%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 24%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville is a good place to start a business?” Agree: 35%; Disagree: 26%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 39%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville is a good place to retire?” Agree: 45%; Disagree: 33%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 22%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville’s community is welcoming to all regardless of race, ethnicity and/or religion?” Agree: 49%; Disagree: 33%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 18%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville offers a range of arts/cultural activities?” Agree: 56%; Disagree: 26%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 18%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville offers a range of festivals/community events?” Agree: 61%; Disagree: 25%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 14%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “Janesville offers a range of sporting activities/events?” Agree: 50%; Disagree: 25%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 25%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “It is convenient to shop for everyday items (like groceries etc.) in the city?” Agree: 61%; Disagree: 15%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 24%
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the statement “It is convenient to shop for major items (like cars, appliances etc.) in the city?” Agree: 38%; Disagree: 33%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 29%
How would you rate your satisfaction with the performance of the following city services and programs?
Fire and Emergency Services: Satisfied: 81%; Dissatisfied: 3%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 16%
City of Janesville Police Department: Satisfied: 78%; Dissatisfied: 11%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 12%
Utility Services: Satisfied: 67%; Dissatisfied: 22%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 10%
Quality of Roads and Streets (Infrastructure): Satisfied: 44%; Dissatisfied: 46%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 10%
Park and Recreation Facilities: Satisfied: 77%; Dissatisfied: 10%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 13%
Recreational Courses and Programs: Satisfied: 46%; Dissatisfied: 12%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 42%
Hedberg Library: Satisfied: 73%; Dissatisfied: 4%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 22%
How important are the following services and programs to the perceptions of Janesville as “a good place to live?”
Fire and Emergency Services: Very Important: 94%; Moderately: 5%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 1%
Janesville Police Department: Very Important: 91%; Moderately: 6%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 3%
Utility Services: Very Important: 86%; Moderately: 11%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 4%
Quality of Roads and Streets: Very Important: 77%; Moderately: 17%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 6%
Parks and Recreation Facilities: Very Important: 64%; Moderately: 26%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 10%
Recreational Courses and Programs: Very Important: 38%; Moderately: 39%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 22%
Hedberg Library: Very Important: 57%; Moderately: 27%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 16%
Do you think the City of Janesville should raise, maintain, or decrease funding for the following services and programs?
Fire and Emergency Services: Raise: 29%; Maintain: 69%; Decrease: 2%
City of Janesville Police Department: Raise: 32%; Maintain: 59%; Decrease: 8%
Utility Services: Raise: 10%; Maintain: 79%; Decrease: 11%
Quality of Roads and Streets: Raise: 34%; Maintain: 60%; Decrease: 6%
Park and Recreation Facilities: Raise: 18%; Maintain: 66%; Decrease: 16%
Recreational Courses and Programs: Raise: 13%; Maintain: 61%; Decrease: 27%
Hedberg Library: Raise: 11%; Maintain: 70%; Decrease: 19%
What is your perception of city leaders and employees in the following areas?
City Employees Treat Residents with Respect: Agree: 61%; Disagree: 15%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 24%
City Leaders are Trustworthy: Agree: 38%; Disagree: 33%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 29%
City Employees are Well-Trained: Agree: 48%; Disagree: 13%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 39%
City Programs are Well-Managed: Agree: 46%; Disagree: 24%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 30%
City Spends Tax Dollars Wisely: Agree: 33%; Disagree: 47%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 20%
What is your perception of the City of Janesville’s communication with residents in the following areas?
The City Communicates Effectively with Residents: Agree: 44%; Disagree: 35%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 22%
The City is Responsive to Input from Residents: Agree: 32%; Disagree: 41%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 28%
There are Many Opportunities to Participate in Local Government: Agree: 38%; Disagree: 30%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 32%
The City Website is Useful: Agree: 60%; Disagree: 20%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 20%
Where do you prefer to receive city updates? Mail: 32%; Social Media: 25%; Email: 24%; City Website: 11%; Newspapers: 5%; Park Place News: 1%
Where do you receive local news? Social Media: 31%; Newspapers: 16%; Local TV: 15%; Local Radio: 11%; Other Online: 23%; Other: 4%
How do you view the City of Janesville’s economy overall? Good: 69%; Poor: 20%; Neutral: 11%
How important are the following dimensions of economic health?
Affordability of Housing: Very Important: 82%; Moderately: 13%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 5%
Availability of Jobs: Very Important: 89%; Moderately: 9%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 2%
Strength of Local Economy: Very Important : 89%; Moderately: 9%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 2%
Strength of Regional Economy: Very Important: 75%; Moderately: 21%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 3%
Cost of Living: Very Important: 92%; Moderately: 8%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 1%
Quality of Jobs: Very Important: 91%; Moderately: 9%; Slightly or Not at all Important: 2%
Stability of Property Values: Very Important: 79%; Moderately: 18%; Not at all Important: 2%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development on Beloit Avenue? Agree: 50%; Disagree: 17%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 33%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development in the Downtown area? Agree: 74%; Disagree: 14%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 12%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development in the Milton Ave. Corridor (Downtown to Interstate)? Agree: 50%; Disagree: 27%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 23%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development on North Parker Dr./USH 51? Agree: 41%; Disagree: 22%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 37%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development in the Center Ave. Corridor? Agree: 71%; Disagree: 7%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 22%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development on Humes Rd./Harmony Town Hall Rd.? Agree: 31%; Disagree: 34%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 35%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development on Milton Ave. (North of Interstate)? Agree: 32%; Disagree: 38%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 30%
What is your perception of promoting business/commercial development in the West Court St. Corridor? Agree: 71%; Disagree: 9%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 20%
To what extent do you agree with the following statements regarding housing in the City of Janesville?
Programs are Needed to Support Homeownership for Low/Moderate Income Persons: Agree: 57%; Disagree: 25%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 18%
Programs are Needed to Help Low/Moderate Income Persons Repair or Remodel Their Homes: Agree: 68%; Disagree: 18%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 14%
Housing in the City of Janesville is Well-Maintained: Agree: 54%; Disagree: 30%; Neither Agree nor Disagree: 16%
How should the City of Janesville prioritize the following housing types/needs?
More Affordable Owner-Occupied Housing: High: 58%; Medium: 27%; Low: 15%
Multi-Family/Rental Housing: High: 19%; Medium: 26%; Low: 55%
Senior Housing: High: 35%; Medium: 45%; Low: 21%
Duplex Homes: High: 10%; Medium: 45%; Low: 45%
Owner-Occupied Condos: High: 15%; Medium: 34%; Low: 51%
Single-Family Homes: High: 63%; Medium: 23%; Low: 14%
How satisfied are you with the City of Janesville’s local tax assessment? Satisfied: 38%; Dissatisfied: 35%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 27%
How satisfied are you with the City of Janesville’s response to COVID-19 in the following areas?
Information about City Closures and Reduced Hours: Satisfied: 56%; Dissatisfied: 16%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 28%
Information about Availability of Programs: Satisfied: 53%; Dissatisfied: 17%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 30%
Online Public Meetings: Satisfied: 49%; Dissatisfied: 15%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 36%
Information about Support for Small Businesses: Satisfied: 34%; Dissatisfied: 21%; Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied: 44%