MILTON
Bird lovers travel across the world to catch a glimpse of the elusive and breathtaking great gray owl, the tallest in the world.
Dianne Moller only has to take a few steps to admire and care for one of the captivating creatures, which stands 3 feet high and has a 5-foot wingspan.
Moller is a Milton raptor rehabilitator and educator at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center.
She acquired a great gray owl after the bird was hit by a car in Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin and unable to fly again.
“It is a huge privilege,” Moller said. “It is an honor and very humbling that we have her.”
She took possession of the owl in January after wildlife officials determined it could not be released back into the wild.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted her the necessary permit to have the bird.
News about the exquisite owl named Queen has traveled fast, and the public is eager to see her.
“I can’t believe how many people have said they have wanted to see a great gray owl their entire lives,” Moller said. “Now we have one in southern Wisconsin.”
But Queen will not be ready for a public appearance as an education bird until spring at the earliest.
Moller, who is experienced in handling raptors, is helping the bird adjust to a new life.
“Not every bird is adaptable to do education programs,” she said. “It takes a lot of patience and bonding with the bird to form a partnership. Everything has to be positive and at a slow pace.”
The first thing Moller does is get the owl used to being picked up with a gloved hand. Then, gradually, the bird meets a few people and learns they are no threat.
Moller has several owls that help her teach about raptors and their important roles in the environment. Among them are a snowy owl, a barred owl, two screech owls and a tiny saw-whet owl.
Visitors can see the birds only during programs or scheduled tours, which do not start until spring.
During the pandemic, education programs have been fewer. But Hoo’s Woods has reinvented itself with safety in mind, and it does more outdoor events.
Great gray owls are elusive in the wild and uncommon sights.
Even though they are the tallest of our owls, they don’t weigh much because they are mostly feathers.
An adult female averages only 3 pounds, while the male is about 2 pounds.
Great grays have unforgettable faces. Their bright yellow eyes are set in enormous facial discs, which actually help them gather sound so they are able to pinpoint mice under the snow.
The owls are found in boreal forests from Alaska to northern Minnesota.
During most years, they are seldom in Wisconsin.
“The majority of sightings are in northwest Wisconsin,” said Ryan Brady of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Finding one in southern Wisconsin is extremely unusual.”
Over the last 10 to 15 years, for example, only one or two has been confirmed in the state.
“However, in some years above average numbers migrate south into Wisconsin from their typical haunts farther north,” Brady said. “This is one of those years. At least eight have been photographed in the state, the most since the mid-2000s.”
All have been in the northern half of Wisconsin since Nov. 5.
Usually, the birds head back north in the last half of March or April.
For people such as Brady who have seen great gray owls, the experience is unforgettable.
“They are a spectacular species, even among owls, which are beloved by many,” Brady said. “I was and continue to be amazed at how tall they are. And whenever they fly, I’m blown away by their huge, broad wings and feathered legs that appear almost rabbit-like.”