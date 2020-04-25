JANESVILLE
The world will be different after COVID-19, but Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag isn’t sure exactly how.
“I am just not a believer we are ever going to return to what we had before,” Freitag said. “... Our entire society will change somewhat.”
In a weekly interview with The Gazette, Freitag described the pandemic as a marathon the community has just begun.
Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said Friday morning that predictions of Rock County’s peak for COVID-19 have changed. Officials now think the county might not see its peak until late May.
That’s the result of protective measures such as safer-at-home guidelines and social distancing, Freitag said.
Those strategies will move the peak further into the future and will prevent it from being so large that it will overwhelm health care systems, Freitag said.
He said he prays the city will not see as many deaths as predicted in some models, but the city is preparing for the worst.
Below are answers Freitag gave Friday to emailed questions from The Gazette.
Gazette: How would you describe where our community is in regards to COVID-19?
Freitag: People across the community are adapting to a new normal, he said.
Freitag listed three main concerns he has moving forward:
- The viability of small and locally owned businesses.
- Lack of appreciation for simple things such as hand washing, staying at home when sick and wearing masks.
- Increased stress caused by people staying at home and taking on new roles.
Gazette: What decisions have been made on reinstating city services?
Freitag: The city will reinstate services as allowed by orders from Gov. Tony Evers, he said.
Staff is planning ahead to determine how services can be reopened.
Municipal golf courses and curbside library services are the first to come back online. Facilities such as the senior center and ice arena—where many people gather for games and activities—likely won’t reopen anytime soon.
The recreation department is looking at programs that could be offered to smaller groups if restrictions are loosened. Many summer programs likely will be canceled.
One big question is whether aquatic facilities such as Rockport Pool, the Palmer Park wading pool, the Riverside Park splash pad or The Bubbler will open this summer.
If conditions improve, the facilities might not be able to open until late summer, leaving the city to decide whether it is worth operating them for an abbreviated period.
Gazette: How do you determine which services to open or shut down?
Freitag: Those decisions are largely dictated by state orders.
”If the governor says not to open x, y or z, we will not open them,” Freitag said. “That is a black-and-white issue for me. We will operate within the letter of the law.”
Gazette: How many staff members are working on emergency operations?
Freitag: More than 50 people worked in the emergency operations center when it opened. All hands were on deck to start planning and laying out procedures, he said.
The next two weeks, emergency operations were reduced to two shifts of 25 people each, switching between emergency work and regular operations.
For the last two weeks, about 15 people have been covering all 10 emergency divisions. They are working mostly from their individual work spaces in City Hall or from home and can perform regular duties if their emergency work is done first.
The center is running smoothly and efficiently while everyone is in different locations, Freitag said.
Gazette: How much of your work is in emergency management as opposed to your normal duties?
Freitag: Initially, Freitag said he was spending 100% of his time on emergency management.
In the last two weeks, he has shifted to about 75% coronavirus-related work and 25% regular duties.
Gazette: The city is encouraging people to wear masks. Is that enforceable?
Freitag: Right now, no. But state officials have the power under the statewide emergency order to make mask-wearing enforceable by law, he said.
If that were the case, police could issue $200 fines to people for not wearing masks in public. The district attorney’s office would be responsible for prosecuting those cases.
Gazette: Can the city enforce consistent safety standards for businesses? How has the city communicated with businesses about COVID-19?
Freitag: It is up to individual business to make decisions such as whether employees must wear masks or have to social distance between customers.
Many Janesville businesses are community-minded and have been taking protective measures for weeks, he said.
The city and Forward Janesville have been communicating with businesses to ask what kind of help they need and to interpret safer-at-home guidelines.
Businesses have been sharing resources to help each other, he said.
The city is helping to connect businesses to county, state and federal aid programs when appropriate, and city officials have recommended that some manufacturers consider retooling to make personal protective equipment.
He said city officials have been “proactive” in reaching out to manufacturers to see if they have needs the city can help them address.