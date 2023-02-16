MADISON — State regulators have authorized new Whitewater Municipal Water Utility rates that are higher than the utility had requested.
Average residential customers currently paying $24.55 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $31.82 or, $7.27 more for the same volume when the new rates take effect, according to an order issued Wednesday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The amount includes the public fire protection charge collected for utility costs associated with firefighting. Efforts to contact city of Whitewater Finance Director Steve Hatton about when the new rates will go into effect were unsuccessful. State law allows utilities to implement new rates after publicly posting them.
Rates for the utility’s multi-family, commercial, industrial and public entity customers will also increase by 29-30%, according to the rate order.
In July, the utility asked for updated rates that would boost its revenue by nearly 24%. It subsequently told customers that if approved, the request would increase their monthly water bills by $5.81.
The utility’s request was based on a 5.6% rate of return on the value of its infrastructure, which the PSC had been authorizing at the time.
But after reviewing the water rate application and assessing the cost of borrowing money, the PSC said that the new rates should be based on a 6.6% rate of return, increasing the overall rate increase from about 24% to 30%.
In December, the utility adopted the PSC’s rate of return, saying it wouldn’t contest it at the upcoming public hearing.
Three residents unhappy with the size of their increase submitted written comments to the PSC and appeared at the Jan. 26 public hearing.
Rebecca Jones wrote that the requested rates were “unaffordable” and that in the past eight years her “total bill” had doubled to $120 a month.
UW-Whitewater student Alaina Schuh wrote that she was “shocked” to learn the cost of water after moving off campus compared to her hometown and said it’s “ridiculous” that rates are going up. Schuh also wrote that the water “smells” and is extremely hard due to it mineral content.
David Stone suggested the 30% increase be phased in over three years to lessen initial impact of the new rates.
The Public Service Commission acknowledged customers’ concerns but found that the revenue from the authorized rates “is necessary to provide for the applicant’s financial needs over the long term.”
The Whitewater utility’s net income had grown from about $252,000 in 2018 to about $483,000 in 2021 but fell to about $225,000 in 2022 while it was preparing the rate case.
That amount of net income would drop the rate of return to 1.63%, which the PSC considered well below what the utility needed to be financially viable in the long term.
Also, the utility was constructing a new water tower, estimated to cost $3.15 million, to replace two aging storage facilities, the Starin Park water tower and a well reservoir, both located near the corner of Starin Road and Fremont Street.
The new Southwest Water Tower was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. It had been in the city’s long-term capital improvement plans but the city decided to move up the construction date when American Rescue Plan Act funds became available.
About $428,000 of ARPA funds are being allocated toward the cost of the new water tower plus a $852,000 grant from the city’s community development authority.
The new rates are expected to boost annual revenue by about $678,300, nearly $140,000 more than the utility requested, to $3.09 million. After estimated expenses of about $2.18 million, the utility would have a net income of about $913,000, according to the PSC order.
The last water rate increase, a 17% bump, went into effect in August 2020.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.