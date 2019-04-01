ELKHORN

The public is invited to the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative of Walworth County's bimonthly meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11.

The meeting will be held at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, W4051 County NN, across from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. Visitors should use the east entrance.

The meeting will be in Room G and will focus on planning and discussion of upcoming events and training programs.

"We welcome the public to attend to provide and assist in putting together the programs that are desired in Walworth County," a news release reads.