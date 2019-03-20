CLINTON

Mike Morouney doesn’t care if you have no military experience. Just come and bring the kids.

“The more people the better,” he said.

Morouney is 1st Vice Cmdr. of the Clinton Post 440 of the American Legion.

Post Cmdr. Jeffrey Johnson and Post Adjutant Carol Pastorius also invite veterans—all vets—and their families.

“We are here for each other,” Johnson said. “We don’t worry about rank. We are all brothers and sisters.”

The Clinton post is hosting an open house Saturday at 508 Front St. to celebrate the 100th birthday of the founding of the American Legion.

Featured will be a display of artifacts dating from the Civil War to the war in Afghanistan, both inside and outside the building.

Among the items are a Japanese sword with a blade dating to the 1500s and a German helmet picked up during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Morouney, who joined the Army in 1986 after high school, will be on hand to explain the weaponry as well as other military items.

“I love history,” he said.

Morouney was a small-arms repairman in the Army and cares for weapons owned by the post.

In addition to marking the American Legion’s century of service, Post 440 hopes to make connections.

“I want this post to grow,” Johnson said. “Some posts are drying up because older members are dying.”

The Clinton post has about 100 members and wants to attract new members by offering family-friendly events.

“When I first got out of the military, I was intimidated by the American Legion,” Morouney said. “I didn’t want to walk into a room with Vietnam or World War II vets. But they have all been extremely accepting. The younger guys don’t know it, but this is a place where you can fit in.”

Post members can help with information about education benefits and making appointments at the Veterans Administration. They also can help with moral support.

If someone is depressed, “we are the kind of people you can open up to,” Morouney said.

Johnson joined the Air Force in 1984 and served more than three years. Driven by a sense of duty, he joined the Air Force Reserves after 9/11.

Eventually, Johnson became a member of the American Legion because he has a relative who is a disabled veteran.

“Because of him, I wanted to help others,” Johnson said. “I want to help others cope with life after coming home.”

He and Morouney are American Legion riders, which means they act as funeral escorts and ride motorcycles during parades and ceremonies.

Pastorius serves as membership officer and Badger Boys State post representative.

She is among six women who are veterans in the post.

The former Carol Weiland joined the Marine Corps while she was still in high school. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1968 and was stationed in San Francisco and Great Lakes, Illinois. At Great Lakes, she helped Marines wounded in Vietnam transition back to life in the states.

Pastorius also joined the Marine Corps Reserves and the Air Force Reserves and was on active duty with the Navy.

She has been with the American Legion post for 19 years and is one of five members, each representing a branch of the military, who will be celebrated with a Quilt of Honor.

The others are Zelma Aufderhaar, U.S. Army; John Clint, U.S. Air Force; William Kutz, U.S. Navy; and Gregory S. RePaal, U.S. Coast Guard.

Rock County’s Quilt Barn Studio donated the quilts.

Clinton is one of eight active American Legion posts in Rock County. Some posts already have marked the legion’s 100th anniversary, and others are planning events.

The American Legion began in March 1919 when war-weary members of the American Expeditionary Forces got together in Paris for a “morale conference.”

The meeting was the beginning of what became a nonpartisan association dedicated to community service, helping vets and mentoring youth.