DARIEN
The Walworth County Public Works Department is holding a public information meeting Wednesday, Dec. 19, for a highway improvement project on County X south of Delavan.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Darien Town Hall, N2826 Foundry Road. The meeting will be informal, like an open house with exhibits and handouts, according to a news release. Representatives from public works and its design consultant, Baxter & Woodman, will be there to discuss the project.
Work is scheduled to begin during the 2019 construction season. Improvements will be done between the Rock County line and southern city limits of Delavan but will exclude the village of Darien and the Interstate 43 interchange.
The project is set to see work during the 2019 construction season, the release states.
Those looking for more information can contact David Hemmerich with Baxter & Woodman at 262-763-7834 and dhemmerich@baxterwoodman.com or Joseph Kroll, a Walworth County engineer, at 262-741-3114 and jkroll@co.walworth.wi.us.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse