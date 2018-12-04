DARIEN

The Walworth County Public Works Department is holding a public information meeting Wednesday, Dec. 19, for a highway improvement project on County X south of Delavan.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Darien Town Hall, N2826 Foundry Road. The meeting will be informal, like an open house with exhibits and handouts, according to a news release. Representatives from public works and its design consultant, Baxter & Woodman, will be there to discuss the project.

Work is scheduled to begin during the 2019 construction season. Improvements will be done between the Rock County line and southern city limits of Delavan but will exclude the village of Darien and the Interstate 43 interchange.

The project is set to see work during the 2019 construction season, the release states.

Those looking for more information can contact David Hemmerich with Baxter & Woodman at 262-763-7834 and dhemmerich@baxterwoodman.com or Joseph Kroll, a Walworth County engineer, at 262-741-3114 and jkroll@co.walworth.wi.us.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse