JANESVILLE
The Rock County Bar Association will host a public forum for Rock County clerk of courts candidates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the Community Room at Basics, 1711 Lodge Drive.
The two candidates—Democratic incumbent Jacki Gackstatter and independent Chelo Dasso—will debate. The forum will help residents to learn about the candidates and the clerk of courts office.
The event is free and open to the public.
