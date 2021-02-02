CLINTON
The state Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on resurfacing projects for highways 140 and 67 in Rock County.
The Highway 140 project will resurface 6.6 miles of Highway 140 from Ogden Avenue near Clinton to Highway 14. The project also includes the addition of rumble strips, wider shoulders, new beam guards and box culverts, according to a DOT news release.
Resurfacing is currently scheduled for 2025, but it could be moved up to 2024, according to the release.
The Highway 67 project calls for resurfacing and replacing beam guards on about 6 miles of Highway 67 from Gateway Boulevard east of Beloit to Highway 140 south of Clinton. The project is currently scheduled for 2027 but could be moved up to 2025, according to a second DOT release.
Traffic will be detoured during construction for both projects, according to the releases.
Narrated presentations with exhibits are available for Rock County residents to review on the DOT’s website.
Comments and feedback will be accepted through March 15. Residents can provide feedback online or mail comments to Christopher Hazard at 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
For information about the Highway 140 and Highway 67 projects, visit wisconsindot.gov/pages/projects/by-region/sw.
For questions or more information, contact Hazard at 608-245-2652 or Christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov.