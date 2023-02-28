JANESVILLE — Janesville residents will have two hours Thursday to visit with with the four finalists for Janesville city manager.
The city of Janesville is hosting a two-hour long meet-and-greet with city manager finalists from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.
The first hour, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., will specifically be for members of an "ad hoc" city manager committee to meet with the finalists, but is open to the public.
A community reception follows from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., that is also open to the public. During this hour, local residents will be able to speak with the four finalists -- Scott Feldt, George Koczwara, Kevin Lahner and Todd Wolf -- and submit feedback forms to the city.
It's part of a two-day long process of meetings between the candidates, city officials and the public.
The city plans to also hold closed-session meetings Thursday between the candidates and city of Janesville department heads. On Friday, the “ad hoc” city manager search committee, department heads and a group who leads city facility tours will have their own feedback sessions.
On Friday, the council could narrow the field to two candidates, referred in the itinerary as “candidate A” and “candidate B.” The council, “if needed” could launch a second set of interviews before wrapping up the process early Friday afternoon.
The city has not made clear whether a new city manager could be chosen or named as early as Friday, but an itinerary provided to The Gazette lists the council’s closing activity on Friday afternoon as “selection” of a new city manager.
