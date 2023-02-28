01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE — Janesville residents will have two hours Thursday to visit with with the four finalists for Janesville city manager.

The city of Janesville is hosting a two-hour long meet-and-greet with city manager finalists from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.

