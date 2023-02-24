JANESVILLE — Janesville residents will have two hours next Thursday to mingle with the four finalists for Janesville city manager.
According to an itinerary the city of Janesville provided to the Gazette on Thursday, finalists Scott Feldt, George Koczwara, Kevin Lahner and Todd Wolf and each will first meet with the Janesville City Council behind closed doors for 75 minute-long individual interviews. Then, they’ll be run through a battery of city tours, meetings with city department heads, and public meet-and-greets.
That’s part of a two-day schedule next Thursday and Friday as the four candidates named earlier this month travel to Janesville for final interviews and meetings with city officials and the community.
The city has not made clear whether a candidate could be chosen or named as early as Friday, but the itinerary lists the council’s closing activity on Friday afternoon as “selection” of a new city manager.
City council president Paul Benson did not immediately respond to a Gazette inquiry on Thursday about whether the council intends to make a job offer Friday or then publicly identify the person offered the position.
During the three-month long recruitment process, the city has kept veiled the name of an interim city manager finalist and, later, the four city manager finalists for a days after making a decision. City officials have said the delays give candidates a chance to talk their prospects over with their families and current employers.
A Wisconsin Newspaper Association attorney told The Gazette earlier this month that such a delay is technically not prohibited under state law. The law doesn’t spell out exactly when a city must release the names of finalists for public administrative jobs, only that the public must be notified “as soon as is reasonable and practicable.”
Benson also did not respond to a Gazette inquiry Thursday asking whether the council had considered holding city manager candidate interviews in open session in front of the public rather than behind closed doors.
The city plans to also hold closed-session meetings Thursday between the candidates and city of Janesville department heads. On Friday, an “ad hoc” city manager search committee, department heads and a group who leads city facility tours will have their own feedback sessions.
On Friday, the council could narrow the field to two candidates, referred in the itinerary as “candidate A” and “candidate B.” The council, “if needed” could launch a second set of interviews before wrapping up the process early Friday afternoon.
Todd Wolf, one of the four finalists, remains in the running as a finalist even as revelations have emerged regarding a sexual harassment scandal in Sheboygan’s police department during his time as Sheboygan city administrator.
The Sheboygan City Council fired Wolf without cause in early January as details seeped out of a city and county investigation into reports that male police officers shared partially nude photos of female police employees in 2021, among other alleged transgressions.
According to local news reports, Wolf was named in a related labor complaint to the state’s Equal Rights Division by a former Sheboygan human resources director. The human resources director claimed Wolf retaliated against her after she pushed the city to do a more in-depth probe of sexual harassment allegations in the police department.
The Gazette has filed an open records request with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and its Equal Rights Division seeking reports and state findings in the Sheboygan labor complaint against Wolf.
Benson said in an email to The Gazette earlier this week that the city was launching its own deep-dive background checks on all four finalists.
An email between the city of Janesville’s human resources office and Government Professional Solutions, a Kansas firm the city hired to do the city manager recruitment, indicated last week that Government Professional Solutions already intends to charge the city a fee for candidate background searches the firm has already performed.
All four candidates, including Wolf, have experience as city managers or city or county administrators. Mark Freitag, Janesville’s former city manager, was a former U.S. Army colonel with a background in managing operations at U.S. military bases.
Whoever the city hires could be paid in the range of $185,000 to $225,000, according to an agreement among council members.
Freitag left in October for a job as city manager of Westminster, Colorado, a Denver suburb, after nearly 10 years at the city of Janesville’s helm. Janesville Police Chief David Moore has since served as acting city manager.
