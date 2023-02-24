01STOCK_JANESVILLE

JANESVILLE — Janesville residents will have two hours next Thursday to mingle with the four finalists for Janesville city manager.

According to an itinerary the city of Janesville provided to the Gazette on Thursday, finalists Scott Feldt, George Koczwara, Kevin Lahner and Todd Wolf and each will first meet with the Janesville City Council behind closed doors for 75 minute-long individual interviews. Then, they’ll be run through a battery of city tours, meetings with city department heads, and public meet-and-greets.

