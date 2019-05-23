JANESVILLE

Janesville isn’t often—or ever—called the "City of Art.” But that could change a bit in coming years.

Local investors and downtown boosters are beginning to foster plans to bring more public art to different spaces, and they say the downtown area is set up to become a hearth for such work.

In coming months, residents can make visual and physical use of one such art piece in the city’s new town square along the riverfront: a fountain-like, interactive water feature that Thursday night was officially dubbed “The Bubbler.”

For those who haven’t seen the piece, it’s a roughly 9-foot-tall metal sculpture that’s the centerpiece in an electronically controlled set of water jets, colored lights and music speakers. Private donors commissioned the piece last year as a live-action artistic statement, all-ages water playground and “selfie” spot.

JoLynn Burden is a lead coordinator for ARISEnow, the public-private downtown revitalization group that ran a public contest to choose a name for the water feature. Burden said 700 people voted in an online survey of five finalist names. The winner, at least for about 40 percent of survey takers, was “The Bubbler.”

The term “bubbler” is a Wisconsin-centric euphemism that stems from an urban legend about a patent Wisconsin’s Kohler Co. had on an early model of a water fountain.

A group of local art supporters and downtown revivalists think “The Bubbler,” especially with its new nickname, could have enough built-in cheekiness to reach a mountain peak of notoriety in contemporary public art.

It's "Instagram-able art," Stefanie O’Keefe, a Madison public art consultant working with ARISEnow, said Thursday night at a community conversation at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

Oakleigh Ryan, a local consultant working with ARISEnow, said public artwork can be complex to design and depends on the generosity of patrons who commission the works. But she said they create a simple way the city can grab people’s aesthetic and “emotional” eye.

"You’re creating a space where people want to come, and they feel welcome,” she said.

There is definitely more “Instagram-able” art coming to downtown Janesville.

On Thursday, Val Eagan, who is working with ARISEnow to coordinate new public artwork, said New Jersey artist Jeff Henriquez will start June 12 on a mural of Sauk leader Chief Blackhawk on the brick wall side of 27 S. Main St. It’s being privately commissioned by the building’s owners.

Eagan said she has seen Henriquez’s mock-ups of the mural, which will take him about a week to finish.

“It’s amazing is all I can tell you,” Eagan said. “The designs I’ve seen would make Blackhawk huge, bigger than life. He’d be spread out over a third of the wall.”

Eagan said the mural will have other features, including an image of the famous white buffalo “Miracle,” an albino bison born on a Janesville farm in 1994.

ARISEnow and other downtown groups are partnering to host a series of events in the parking lot near the wall during the week of Henriquez’s work so residents can watch the mural take shape.

The mural and “The Bubbler” are just two art features that private patrons and revitalization groups are crediting with bringing a new spirit to downtown.

Outside the downtown, Eagan said, 89-year-old Janesville astrophysicist John Evans plans to create an interactive “human sundial” sculpture.

That art piece will be located near Rotary Botanical Gardens and Lions Beach and could be completed late this year.

Eagan said the city, Rock County and others are working with ARISEnow to launch an adopt-a-tree program that will pay artists to put interactive lighting art on trees in the Upper and Lower Courthouse parks.

ARISEnow is now forming alliances with the Janesville Art League and other groups to brainstorm public art ideas that Eagan said could involve artists from both near and far.

“It encourages us to engage, to appreciate and communicate with each other,” Eagan said.