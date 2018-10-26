ROCK COUNTY

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin encourages residents disconnected from utilities to contact local utility services before the winter heating moratorium.

The moratorium lasts from Nov. 1 to April 15 and prohibits utilities from disconnecting customers who are behind on payments.

State law requires utility services to contact disconnected consumers. However, utilities are not required to reconnect services until payments arrangements are made.

If residents cannot reach an agreement with utilities, they can visit psc.wi.gov or call 608-266-2001 or 800-225-7729 to log a complaint.

Low-income households may be eligible for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. More information on applying for the program is available at homeenergyplus.wi.gov or by calling 866-432-8947.

