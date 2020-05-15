BELOIT
Sgt. Brandon Berg pulled a respiratory mask over his face and suited up within seconds Friday, a new routine while helping communities across Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Army National Guard's most recent stop was Krueger Park in Beloit, where the soldiers partnered with local officials, the Beloit Health System and Rock County Health Department staff to administer free COVID-19 tests.
"That's why we serve," said Berg, an Oconomowoc native. "Being able to reach out and make a difference means the world to us. We're all taking the initiative, and the morale is very high."
Testing also was offered across town at Telfer Park and continues through Friday, May 22.
Berg said going up to bat against the coronavirus has felt like the moment he and his fellow soldiers have been training for, with citizen safety and vital outreach at the core of their mission.
Joseph Murray Jr., testing site coordinator and deputy chief at the Beloit Fire Department, said the joint effort is important, especially for Beloit's Hispanic and black communities.
Beloit city officials have said Hispanic residents are getting sick from COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate compared to other races and ethnic groups. Nearly half of Rock County’s confirmed cases are present in Hispanic or Latino individuals—an ethnic group that makes up 9% of the county’s population.
"I'm glad they came down to do this and get the testing done. It's definitely needed," Murray said. "We want to make sure we test the people that are symptomatic, that haven't been tested, that have been exposed."
Rock County on Friday reported having 406 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is up from 393 reported Thursday.
There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, and 20 patients are hospitalized with the disease as of Friday morning.
Beloit resident Christina Lynch was among the residents who waited in a long line of cars to get tested Friday.
Lynch, who has been working throughout the pandemic, said the free test brought peace of mind for her and her children. She wanted to get tested as a precaution because she said she and her son are more prone to getting sick.
"I'm glad that they're finally offering the testing," Lynch said while waiting her turn. "Everyone they can help, the more the better, as long as they stay safe."
Major Shawn Murphy said the National Guard soldiers wore a mix of either medical gowns or civilian clothing in an effort to be approachable. All had protective masks over their faces.
Murphy said his soldiers have been excited to serve communities across the state.
"We're proud of what we do," Murphy said. "We live here, we work here, we serve here, and we're just like every other civilian."
National Guard specialist Emily Mrazek, who is from Sussex, said she began helping out at testing sites in March. It has helped ease her mind about how her own family is doing at home.
"We're just happy to help the people; it feels good," Mrazek said.
She said her squad is a close-knit group and was eager to jump into action and help track the spread of the coronavirus together. She recalled visiting about 25 areas of the state thus far to offer tests.
"I'm really glad to be here. This is what makes it worth it, to be able to actually help people," Mrazek said. "It seems like they're really grateful for it."