JANESVILLE
A protest of the local criminal justice system is planned for noon Thursday at the Rock County Courthouse.
The Rev. Michael Bell of Beloit said he expected at least 50 people to attend, mostly local but some from advocacy groups in Madison and Milwaukee.
Bell noted Wisconsin has been found to have one of the highest incarceration rates for African Americans in the country, and he said demonstrators will call for changes in the local courts and district attorney’s office to reverse that trend.
Bell said groups participating will include Showing Up For Racial Justice, the Wisconsin faith-based advocacy organization WISDOM and Bell’s In Touch Outreach Ministry.