JANESVILLE
Community organizers are planning a "quiet, peaceful" response Wednesday to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and national unrest.
The "Socially Distanced Protest for Love and Justice" will start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., Janesville, according to an online invitation.
Protesters will circle the church and hold long strips of cloth between each person to create an unbroken circle, in lieu of holding hands, according to the invitation.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and to meet at the church's blue doors. Masks will be provided to those who do not have them.