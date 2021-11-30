Real estate and personal property tax bills for 2021 are being mailed to Rock County residents, according to a Rock County news release.
Residents should read their bills to know if they pay the county treasurer or their local treasurer.
The county treasurer is currently not open for in-person payments, but tax payment drop boxes are located in the Rock County Courthouse before security and next to the treasurer’s office door.
The courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31. Public parking is only available in the front, according to the release.
All courthouse visitors must wear a mask.
Residents should make checks, money orders or cashier’s and official checks payable to Rock County Treasurer. Payments should also include all tax ID numbers with amounts paid on each, according to the release.
Mailed payments must be sent to the Rock County treasurer at 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. Residents can include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the payment for a receipt to be mailed back.
To pay over the phone, call 1-855-757-5670 and follow the prompts.
The first installment of bills are due Jan. 31, 2022, according to the release.
For online payments, select Treasurer under the Government tab then click on Paying Property Taxes. Select Payment Options for a link to the GovTech Services Inc. website. Fees will be applied to online payments, according to the release.