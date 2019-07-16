JANESVILLE

Final installments on 2018 property taxes must be paid to the Rock County treasurer on or before July 31.

Residents must include their tax ID numbers when submitting payments. Delinquent 2018 taxes will be charged 10.5% interest in August, according to a news release from the county treasurer.

Taxes can be dropped off in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the second floor of the Rock County Courthouse.

Mailed payments should be sent to 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53547. Residents requesting receipts must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

Online payments can be made at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer by clicking on the "Paying Property Taxes" link.

For more information or questions, call the treasurer’s office at 608-757-5670.