JANESVILLE
The final installment of the 2020 real estate property taxes is due to the Rock County Treasurer by Aug. 2.
Residents should include their tax ID numbers with all payments. The treasurer’s office currently is not accepting payment in person.
Payments can be mailed to 51 S Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. If you are requesting a receipt, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Online payments can be made online at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer, then clicking on “Paying Property Taxes,” then “Payment Options,” then “GovTech Services Inc. website” to pay with debit card, credit card or e-check.
Residents can also pay by phone by calling 1-855-912-7625 and following the voice prompts. There is a fee for using these services.
Online services will be temporarily shut down Aug. 3 to 13.
There are also drop boxes located inside the Rock County Courthouse, one before security and one next to the treasurer’s office door on second floor.
For more information, call 608-757-5670.