Mail carrier Dennis Duoss pushes a cart of packages and machine-sorted mail to his postal truck in 2017 at the Janesville Post Office.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

City officials are warning residents that tax bills might be late in reaching mailboxes because of nationwide postal service delays. 

The city issued 26,062 tax bills on behalf of all its fellow taxing jurisdictions earlier this month, according to a news release.

The postal service told city officials there are delays in mail delivery because of historically high demand, winter weather and the coronavirus pandemic. 

Property owners can access their tax bills online at co.rock.wi.us.

Those with questions can call the city clerk-treasurer's office at 608-755-3070.

