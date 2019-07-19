JANESVILLE

Project 16:49 will hold a fundraiser at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St.

Meat, basket and 50/50 raffles will be offered. Raffle paddles are available at $3 per round with four spins each round.

All proceeds will benefit Project 16:49, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless Rock County youth.

Donations may be made online at www.project1649.org/donate or can be mailed to Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville WI 53545.

For more information, contact Tammy DeGarmo at 608-314-5501 or tdegarmo@project1649.org.