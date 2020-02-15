As executive director of Project 16:49, Tammy DeGarmo has seen many young lives turned around by Rock County’s nonprofit group that helps unaccompanied homeless teens.
Every year, young adults, mostly ages 17 to 19, stay in school and graduate with important life skills because of the organization.
Since Project 16:49 started, almost 100 young people have benefited from its transitional living, guidance and counseling.
Many were abused. Some were forced into human trafficking. All have some kind of trauma.
DeGarmo’s compelling story will be one of several that are part of “The Faces of Homelessness in Rock County” on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Sponsored by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the public program is designed to give people a "fair and honest perspective of the homeless community,” an organizer said.
The program highlights seven people who are knowledgeable about different aspects of homelessness.
In addition to DeGarmo, speakers are:
- Kevin Leavy of the Rock County Board and Beloit City Council, who will talk about racial disparities in Rock County.
- Kelly Bedessem of the city of Janesville, who will discuss the lack of affordable housing and the cost of living at minimum wage. She will discuss the numbers in Janesville showing the decrease in rental housing and the increase in need.
- Tim Borowski of GIFTS Men’s Shelter, who will talk about addiction and homelessness.
- Sgt. Benjamin Thompson of the Janesville Police Department, who will talk about perceptions versus facts on crime and homelessness.
- Belinda Wellnitz of Mercyhealth Addiction Day Treatment Program, who will talk about mental health and homelessness.
- Jessi Luepnitz of the YWCA Alternatives to Violence Program and Care House, who will talk about domestic violence and homelessness.
Increasing understanding
Organizers hope the program fills in information gaps, breaks down stereotypes about the homeless and shows the diversity of those who have nowhere to go at the end of the day.
“One of our main goals is to eliminate the fear that stereotypes have created against the homeless,” said Jeanne Carfora of the Diversity Action Team.
The group’s stated mission is to eliminate racism and discrimination in Rock County in part by “fostering justice, dignity and respect for everyone.”
“Sometimes the main reasons for homelessness is beyond an individual’s control,” Carfora said. “The need for compassion is paramount.”
She called timing of the program important.
“Diversity Action Team wants to continue to keep the focus on homelessness until the housing shortage is met,” Carfora said. “Also, we are aware that, even if the housing shortage is eliminated, there will be numerous issues—domestic violence, mental health and racial disparities—that will need to be addressed…”
She added that the group is pleased with new housing construction underway in Janesville.
Carfora also said she wants the issue of summer overnight parking for the homeless “to be kept in the forefront” at the city council and in the community, “so that positive moves will be taken.”
In addition to speakers, the program will feature the recorded stories of three homeless people, which will put “a face to the diversity of homelessness in Rock County,” Carfora said.
At the end of the program, the Diversity Action Team will provide a “call to action” handout, which will share highlights of the program, a wish list and needs of nonprofits helping the homeless, and actions people can take to make a difference.
“We want people to go away realizing they can do something about it,” Carfora said.
Awareness remains key
In spite of continued publicity about homelessness, Kevin Leavy said there are still people who don’t know it is a problem.
“I don’t think they understand the magnitude of the homeless population,” he said. “Many people would say the homeless live on the street. But they can be living in their cars or going from friend’s house to friend’s house. Anything that brings awareness to the problem helps the overall goal.”
Leavy offered kudos to all the agencies that wrestle with homelessness every day. But he said it will require "all of us to come to the table. We have to think outside the box because agencies can’t do it by themselves.”
Marc Perry of Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties remembers a time more than a decade ago when people told him there were no homeless people in Rock County.
“Communities are much more involved now,” he said. “Law enforcement is much more engaged and so are private citizens. We also have much more open and honest dialogue about homelessness.”
He said it is hard to gauge whether homelessness has gotten better or worse in the last decade.
“Homeless-serving groups are doing a good job of more quickly engaging people and connecting them to services,” Perry said. “Our major obstacle is lack of affordable housing. This is true for both Janesville and Beloit.”
He said it is important to keep homelessness in the public eye.
“If you are not engaged in homeless services, it is easy to sometimes turn a blind eye to it,” Perry said. “But the more open the discussion we have, the harder it is for people to ignore.”