JANESVILLE

The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will present a program on Native Americans from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Roland Rodell, a faculty member at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, will present "Native Nations of Wisconsin: A Brief Historical Overview" and trace the tribes' history from the prehistoric period to early European contact. He will discuss the impact and movements of the tribes when French and British settlers arrived in the state.

The program is sponsored by Allies of Native Nations and Hedberg Public Library.

Attendees should enter through Door 37.

For more information, call Janet La Brie at 608-449-3229.