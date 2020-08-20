JANESVILLE
A Beloit College professor took a local online audience on a what-if journey Thursday, discussing “radical” solutions to the social upheaval the United States is experiencing.
But the ideas are not so radical, and they could pay off for all Americans, said Ron Watson, an assistant professor of political science, health and society.
The talk, sponsored by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA of Rock County, Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, Beloit NAACP, and Hedberg Public Library, was given on Zoom.
Watson said “defund the police” is a misleading phrase. He calls it “fund diversion,” and he pointed to communities that have already done it.
Alexandria, Kentucky, population of about 9,000, hired a social worker to handle some police calls, Watson noted. The move reportedly reduced calls and saved the city $50,000 a year, a Louisville TV station reported.
Camden, New Jersey, got rid of its old police department and built a new one seven years ago.
The result, for one of the most violent cities in America, was a great reduction in violent crime and an increase in community trust in police, Watson noted.
Watson pointed to Chicago, which has spent over $500 million in the past decade to settle lawsuits involving police misconduct.
He wondered what could have been had that money had been used to offer affordable housing, improve mental health programs or provide a universal basic income.
Such programs would fight poverty, widely seen as a root of violence and crime, and could reduce police calls for mental health problems, which Watson noted sometimes lead to tragic and unnecessary loss of life.
Not mentioned in the program is that Janesville police and Rock County Human Services have a joint program in which a social worker works with police on mental health calls.
Watson compared the Black Lives Matter movement to movements that sought civil rights and an end to the Vietnam War in the 1960s.
“In a democracy, this is what you’re supposed to do,” Watson said.
Times of upheaval are good times to consider deep changes to the system, and that worked out well for those 1960s movements, which led to significant civil rights laws and greater opportunities for minorities, Watson said.
Such benefits can extend to society at large, Watson said, noting that white women benefited greatly from civil rights legislation.
Black Lives Matters activism could lead to more more humane policing and more attention on racial problems that could lead to healing of social divides, Watson said.
Watson also addressed the long-talked-about idea of reparations to Black people for slavery and post-slavery attacks and injustices.
Reparations should not try to make up for the past, Watson suggested.
“What’s the payback for a slave market or using children as gator bait?” he asked.
Instead, the lingering effects of past wrongdoing are what need to be repaired, Watson said.
“It’s what decent people try to teach their children: If you make a mistake, apologize and make amends,” Watson said.
Reparations could focus on eliminating disparities in health, wealth and well-being, Watson said. They could take the form of tax credits or subsidies for home ownership or support for mental health therapy.
All of society would benefit, Watson said, adding: “Middle-income people who are well educated tend not to do things like drive-by shootings.”
Reparations could lead to the establishment of a common American identity instead of people thinking of themselves as hyphenated Americans or members of marginalized groups, Watson said.
“What would it be like,” he asked, “to live in a United States that actually dealt with those problems in a humane way that brought people together rather than divided them?”