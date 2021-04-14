JANESVILLE
Sign-up is now open for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, a part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Producers of row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture, pullets and turfgrass sod are eligible for the program, which offers direct financial relief to producers in response to market disruptions and associated costs of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Applications are open for at least 60 days as of April 5.
Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is a different program from its predecessor and requires a new application for all producers except those specializing in cattle or certain row crops, according to the release.
For more information on the application process, call the Rock County Farm Service Agency office at 608-754-6617, ext. 2. For one-on-one application support from the USDA, call