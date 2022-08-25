JANESVILLE

April 21, 1967 was a special day at the then Chevrolet-Fisher Body Assembly Plant in Janesville.

JVG_220826_GM03.jpg
Buy Now

Rock County Historical Society assistant director and curator Cara Kinzelman moves a mannequin while setting up the soon-to-open Rock County Legacies Exhibit at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville on Thursday. The exhibit will feature stories and artifacts from the Janesville General Motors plant.
JVG_220826_GM04.jpg
Buy Now

One section of the soon-to-open Rock County Legacies Exhibit at the Rock County Historical Society. The exhibit, featuring stories and artifacts from the Janesville General Motors plant, will have a free grand opening from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you